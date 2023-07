Heim went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.

Heim returned to the lineup after a rest day and finished off a strong month of June (.849 OPS) with his 12th home run. The recently named All-Star starter has maintained a productive bat since Opening Day when he had two hits and two RBI. Heim ranks second on the Rangers with 57 RBI.