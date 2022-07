Heim went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Heim went yard off Carlos Carrasco in the third. It marked his second long ball in as many contests and gives the 27-year-old catcher 12 home runs on the year. His previous season-best total was 10 over 265 at-bats last season. The Rangers are likely satisfied with a .492 slugging percentage coming from their primary catcher spot and Heim should continue to see regular at-bats.