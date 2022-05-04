Heim went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 6-4 win at Philadelphia,

The 26-year-old started behind the plate and took Ranger Suarez deep during the fourth inning, and he also singled and scored in the sixth. Mitch Garver is clearly operating as Texas' No. 1 catcher, but Heim has still started 10 games with Garver also seeing regular time at designated hitter. Heim has taken advantage of those early opportunities and has a .364/.475/.697 slash line to go with three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs.