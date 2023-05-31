site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Knocks in four
Heim went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over Detroit.
Heim delivered runners in scoring position on three consecutive at-bats, raising his RBI total to 38 over 46 games. The 27-year-old catcher is 19-for-40 (.475) when presented with RISP.
