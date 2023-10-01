Heim went 1-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Heim had a two-run single in the third inning then walked with the bases loaded in the fourth, helping the Rangers to clinch a playoff berth. Texas can clinch the division title with a win in Sunday's season finale, which means an important piece like Heim could start one more game. The catcher's rate statistics fell off following an August wrist injury, but Heim remained productive as a run producer, delivering 25 runs over 40 games since returning from the injury. For the season, Heim has a .375 batting average, .705 slugging percentage and a 1.117 OPS with runners in scoring position.