Heim was removed from Sunday's game against the Red Sox in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent injury, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

Heim was hit under the mask while blocking a ball in the dirt Sunday and was visited by trainers afterward. The backstop wanted to stay in the game, but the trainers removed him from the contest. The exact nature of Heim's injury isn't yet clear, and it's unknown whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.