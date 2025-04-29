Heim went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Heim was the lone Ranger do deliver with a runner in scoring position, as the team's offensive funk continued unabated. He batted cleanup in another attempt by manager Bruce Bochy to find the right combination to shake up the offense. Texas ranks 26th in MLB with a .219 average with RISP. Heim is above the norm in that regard, batting .286 with a chance to drive in a run. Overall, he's batting .261 with a .765 OPS over 21 games.