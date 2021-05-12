Heim started a second consecutive game Tuesday in place of Jose Trevino (triceps). He went 0-for-3 in a 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Manager Chris Woodward told Justice delos Santos of MLB.com that he would have used Trevino on Monday if that game was necessary and was prepared to use him Tuesday if needed. That scenario could have been tested as Adolis Garcia pinch hit for Heim in the ninth inning, but the game ended there. The Rangers revealed that Trevino was dealing with a sore triceps Tuesday and hope the two days off, coupled with a scheduled off-day Wednesday, gets him at full strength for Thursday's series-opener at Houston.