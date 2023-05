Heim went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates.

Heim drove in Adolis Garcia on a fielder's choice in the first inning before swiping second base later in the frame. Heim's been struggling after a stellar start to the season, going just 1-for-23 over his last six games. The 27-year-old backstop is still slashing a solid .273/.331/.448 with six home runs, 27 runs scored and 33 RBI through 169 plate appearances this season.