site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jonah-heim-not-starting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heim will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland.
Heim unsurprisingly won't be asked to catch two games on one day. Sam Huff will start behind the plate for the afternoon game, but Heim should return for the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read