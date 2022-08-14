site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's.
Heim started the past three games and will take a seat for Sunday afternoon's series finale versus Oakland. Meibrys Viloria will take over behind the plate for Texas.
