Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not starting Tuesday
Heim isn't starting Tuesday against the Royals.
Heim is 4-for-12 with two RBI and four walks over his last four games, earning him a day of rest Tuesday. Sandy Leon will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
