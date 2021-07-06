site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not starting Tuesday
Heim is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.
Heim will get a breather a day after blasting his fourth homer of the season. John Hicks will get the start behind the plate and bat fifth against right-hander Jose Urena.
