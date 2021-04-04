Heim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Heim drew a walk in the fourth inning and stole second base as part of a double-steal with Brock Holt. They both came around to score on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's two-run single. The 25-year-old Heim is expected to be limited to the backup catcher role behind usual starter Jose Trevino. Heim had a modest .211/.268/.211 slash line with five RBI and five runs scored across 41 plate appearances for the Athletics in 2020.