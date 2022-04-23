Heim went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the A's.

Facing the team that traded him in the 2021 offseason, Heim was a constant thorn in the side of Oakland's pitchers. The 26-year-old catcher has three multi-hit performances in his six starts so far this season, slashing .381/.458/.714 with two homers and nine RBI, and if he keeps raking, the Rangers may move Mitch Garver to DH more often to make room behind the plate for the defensively superior Heim.