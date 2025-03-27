Heim is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Red Sox.

Heim has served as Texas' primary backstop for the past three seasons, but he'll give way to Kyle Higashioka behind the plate as the Rangers open the 2025 campaign. After he saw his OPS drop 152 points from .755 in 2023 to .603 in 2024, Heim could be at risk of moving into more a timeshare at catcher with Higashioka in the fold. Higashioka is coming off a 2024 season in San Diego in which he posted a .739 OPS over 263 plate appearances.