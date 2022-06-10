site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: On bench Friday
Jun 10, 2022
Heim will sit Friday against the White Sox.
Heim has looked good at the plate this season, hitting .262/.324/.485 with seven homers in 40 games. He'll rest Friday after starting the last two games behind the plate, with Sam Huff getting the nod in his absence.
