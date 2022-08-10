site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: On bench Wednesday
Heim isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros.
Heim went 0-for-5 with three walks and a strikeout over the last two games but will head to the bench Wednesday. Meibrys Vitoria will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
