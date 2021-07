Heim started the second game of Sunday's doubleheader and went 1-for-3 in a 10-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

It was a nice weekend for Heim, who became the first Buffalo-born major-leaguer to play in the city since 1890. He had two hits in seven trips over two games in front of family and friends. With news that Jose Trevino (forearm) could return from a rehab assignment by the coming weekend, Heim should be good for multiple starts this week.