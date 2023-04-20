Heim went 3-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Royals.

Heim put the finishing touch on Kansas City with a three-run blast in the ninth inning that travelled 429 feet. It was the third homer of the season for the catcher, who has a .941 OPS and knocked in 11 runs through 13 games. With Mitch Garver's knee injury expected to keep him out through the beginning of May, Heim becomes the primary catcher with Sandy Leon backing him up. Heim has started eight of the last 10 games.