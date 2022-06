Heim went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in a 6-3 win over the Guardians during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The homer, a fourth-inning blast off Kirk McCarty, was Heim's seventh of the season, while the steal was his second. The 26-year-old backstop has seized the starting job for Texas this season with a .260/.324/.480 slash line through 39 games.