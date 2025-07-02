Heim went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 10-4 victory over the Orioles.

Heim tallied his 13th multi-hit effort of the season. The switch-hitting backstop has been mired in a brutal slump -- he has a .464 OPS across his last 101 plate appearances -- but he should still serve as Texas' primary catcher moving forward. Backup Kyle Higashioka hasn't performed much better at the plate recently, posting a .490 OPS over his last 86 plate appearances.