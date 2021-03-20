Heim is projected as the backup catcher on the Opening Day roster by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Heim hasn't done much at the plate this spring, going 1-for-15 over seven Cactus League games, but the Rangers are impressed with his defensive skills. That he's already on the 40-man roster works to his advantage over Drew Butera, who is not on the 40-man. A rebuilding team doesn't need to create room for a 36-year-old veteran. The 25-year-old Heim made his MLB debut in 2020 while with Oakland and slashed .211/.268/.211 over 13 games.