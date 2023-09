Heim went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Monday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Heim connected for a grand slam as part of the Rangers' five-run seventh to put away Toronto. It was his second home run -- both grannies -- since returning from a wrist injury in mid-August. Heim hasn't been the same consistent producer since his return. While he's driven in 12 runs in 23 games, nine have come in two games.