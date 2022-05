With Mitch Garver expected to serve as designated hitter only for the foreseeable future, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Heim is expected to get most of the starts behind the plate.

Garver was activated off the injured list, where he was while recovering from a right forearm strain. He was the DH on Thursday while Heim went 1-for-4 as the starting catcher. It's uncertain when Garver will be cleared to begin a throwing program, which means Heim should get opportunities over the next few games.