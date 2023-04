Heim is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Heim drew the nod behind the plate Opening Day and went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Thursday's 11-7 win. Though he'll take a seat Saturday and give way to Mitch Garver behind the dish, Heim is still expected to be the Rangers' preferred option at catcher more often than not.