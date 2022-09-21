site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Resting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2022
Heim isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels.
Heim went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Tuesday's series opener against the Angels and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Sam Huff is starting at catcher and batting seventh.
