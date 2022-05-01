The Rangers activated Heim (personal) from the paternity list Sunday.
The Rangers will temporarily keep three catchers on the active roster with Heim's return, as Texas opted to send reliever Kolby Allard to Triple-A Round Rock rather than demoting No. 3 backstop Sam Huff. Even with Huff in the mix, he's still expected to see most of his usage as a designated hitter or bench bat, so Heim should remain the primary backup to No. 1 catcher Mitch Garver, who starts Sunday's series finale with Atlanta.