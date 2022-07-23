site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jonah-heim-riding-pine-saturday-840943 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heim isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland.
Heim started the last two matchups and went 1-for-7 with two runs, an RBI, two walks and two strikeouts. Meibrys Viloria is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read