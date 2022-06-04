site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Riding pine Saturday
Heim isn't starting Saturday's game against Seattle.
Heim started in the last two games and went 3-for-8 with two doubles and two strikeouts. The 26-year-old will get a day off while Sam Huff starts behind the plate and bats fifth.
