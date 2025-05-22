Heim (hand) will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Heim suffered a compressed nerve in his right hand on a base hit in the top of the second inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss. According to ESPN.com, Heim initially came on the field for the bottom of the second, but after airmailing a throw back to right-hander Jacob deGrom on the first pitch of the inning, the Rangers elected to pull Heim from the game. Bochy relayed after the game that imaging on Heim's hand came back negative, but the Rangers aren't yet ready to deploy the veteran backstop behind the plate. Heim will handle a non-defensive role in the series finale while Kyle Higashioka steps in at catcher.