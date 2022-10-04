site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Sitting during nightcap
Heim isn't in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
After being left off the starting lineup for Game 1, Heim will also begin Game 2 from the dugout. Sam Huff will get the starting nod behind home plate and bat sixth.
