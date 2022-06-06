site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Sitting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heim is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Guardians.
Heim is out of the lineup Monday after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. Sam Huff will get the start behind the plate and bat sixth in the series opener.
