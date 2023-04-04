site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Heim is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Orioles.
He'll take a seat while Mitch Garver catches for Andrew Heaney. Heim is 2-for-10 with two RBI so far this season.
