Heim isn't starting Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Heim extended his hitting streak to nine games after going 1-for-4 Monday while also scoring a run. He'll get a day off Tuesday and will be replaced by Mitch Garver behind home plate. Corey Seager will serve as DH, moving Ezequiel Duran to shortstop and allowing Robbie Grossman to start in left field while batting sixth.