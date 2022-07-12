site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Sitting Tuesday
Heim is on the bench for Tuesday's game versus Oakland.
Heim went 1-for-3 with a pair of runs Monday and is now hitting .364 in 10 games this month. Sam Huff is catching Tuesday.
