Heim went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 9-1 loss to Boston.
Heim had a strong start to the season and held up well when a Mitch Garver (forearm) injury forced him into an everyday job at catcher. His fortunes, however, have turned since the break; Heim's batting just .183 in the second half and has two hits over the last 36 at-bats. He eclipsed his previous MLB career high in plate appearances in late July and is now up to 387 for the season, which could partially explain the diminished production.