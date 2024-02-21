Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Heim won't make his first Cactus League start until Feb. 28 versus the Dodgers, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Heim hasn't dealt with any health issues upon reporting to spring training, but the Rangers are being careful not to overextend the catcher during camp after he served as the team's primary backstop in its run to the franchise's first World Series title this past fall. The 28-year-old should be able to get enough at-bats in during the spring to prepare himself for the start of the season, though Texas could still look to lighten his workload behind the dish to some degree early on in the campaign. Manager Bruce Bochy suggested Wednesday that the Rangers may look to carry three catchers on the Opening Day roster, with Andrew Knizner, Sam Huff and non-roster invitee Andrew Knapp in contention for backup roles behind Heim.