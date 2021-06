Heim went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Oakland.

Heim started a second straight game, as primary backstop Jose Trevino deals with a forearm injury. Trevino is listed as day-to-day, so Heim should fill in until he's ready to return. Heim is 12-for-28 (.429) with five extra-base hits, six RBI and five runs scored over his last nine games.