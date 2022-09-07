site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jonah-heim-still-not-starting | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heim isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
Heim went 0-for-7 with an RBI and two strikeouts over his last two games and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Sam Huff is starting at catcher and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read