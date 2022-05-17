Heim went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI and run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Heim was involved in the Rangers' six-run first inning, producing a run on a fielder's choice, then provided cushion in the seventh with a solo blast. It was his fourth home run and first in nine contests. He's been unable to sustain a terrific start, though nobody should have expected that, and is hitting .188 (6-for-32) over the last 10 games. With news that Mitch Garver (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Heim's days as the primary catcher are numbered.