Heim took batting practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Heim took about 15-20 swings of pitching from Rangers hitting instructor Tim Hyers and also caught a bullpen session. Texas manager Bruce Bochy left open the possibility that Heim could face live pitching as early as next Monday and potentially return during the team's six-game homestand next week. The plan calls for the switch-hitting Heim to bat from the left side only, as the left wrist is non-dominant when swinging from that side.