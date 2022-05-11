Heim started at catcher, batted fourth, and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

With primary backstop Mitch Garver (flexor strain) added to the injured list, Heim ascended to the top of the depth chart at catcher. He's also batted clean up in three of the last four games against righties and lefties. As a backup catcher, Heim received a healthy share of appearances while Rangers manager Chris Woodward often used Garver at designated hitter, but his frequency in the lineup should increase as the primary. This will be a test to see if Heim can continue a hot start to the season, which has been fueled by a .351 BABIP.