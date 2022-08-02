site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Takes seat Tuesday
Heim is not starting Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Consecutive hitless performances have Heim hitting .244 with five doubles and four RBI in 12 games since the break. He rests Tuesday and cedes catching duties to Meibrys Viloria.
