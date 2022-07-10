site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Takes Sunday off
Heim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Heim started the past four games and went 5-for-16 with a walk and three runs, and he'll rest in Sunday afternoon's series finale. Meibrys Viloria will take over behind the plate for Texas.
