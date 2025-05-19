The Rangers designated Ornelas for assignment Monday.

He'll give up his spot on the 40-man roster to utility man Michael Herman, whom the Rangers claimed off waivers from the Pirates. Ornelas had seen big-league action with Texas in three straight seasons but never received a look in an everyday role and instead served as a utility infielder. The 24-year-old is a capable defender at multiple infield spots, but he produced a .204/.339/.235 slash line over 121 plate appearances at Triple-A Round Rock this season and wouldn't profile as an interesting fantasy option if he were to resurface in the majors with another club.