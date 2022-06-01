Smith's absence from the lineup Wednesday against the Rays could be related to him being hit on the right wrist by a pitch in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rays, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was able to play the full nine-inning game Tuesday, but he could be dealing with some residual pain in the wrist when he was hit by a pitch for the second time in the contest. Andy Ibanez will draw the start at third base Wednesday, but assuming his wrist issue isn't anything more than a day-to-day concern, Smith looks like he'll get a chance to play regularly against both right- and left-handed pitching.