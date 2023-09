Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Smith had started at third base in each of the Rangers' last four games, but he's likely to handle more of a utility role moving forward after Texas reinstated Josh Jung (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Monday. The 25-year-old is hitting just .116 in September and likely won't be in store for steady at-bats down the stretch while the Rangers look to secure a playoff spot.