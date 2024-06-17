Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets while he continues to recover from what he described as "lower glute/upper hamstring" tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had previously said that Smith was dealing with general tightness, but the 26-year-old provided more specifics about the nature of his injury. Though Smith is on the bench Monday for a fourth straight game, he said he's improving every day and expects to rejoin the lineup within the next few days. Ezequiel Duran will spell Smith at third base Monday.