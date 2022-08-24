site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Rockies.
Calhoun started the last three games but went just 1-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Bubba Thompson starts in left field and bats ninth.
